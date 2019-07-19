The Legend Returns! WCG 2019 XI'AN Grand Final Begins

SEOUL, South Korea and XI'AN, China, July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The opening ceremony of the WCG 2019 XI'AN Grand Final was held on July 18 in Xi'an, China. One of the most well-known esports festivals, WCG is returning after 6 years, kicking off the journey of four days of unforgettable matches through July 21 at Qujiang International Convention and Exhibition Center in Xi'an, China.

The opening ceremony was full of surprises and enthusiasm. 196 players from 25 countries witnessed a special match between four legendary Warcraft III players, 'Moon' Jang Jaeho and 'Lyn' Park Jun vs 'Sky' Li Xiaofeng and 'RW_TH000' Huang Xiang, which ignited the crowd. The team of 'Moon' Jang Jaeho and 'Lyn' Park Jun won the match.

During the opening speech, Kwon Hyuk Bin, Chairman of WCG Committee encouraged players saying, "WCG 2019 is a platform for peace and teamwork, a place for people to come together and celebrate differences. More important than the competition, the glory and the prizes is friendship -- it's everything. It's the heart of the WCG."

During the four day event, WCG will hold esports tournaments of 6 official titles, including Clash Royale, Cross Fire, DOTA2, Warcraft III, Arena of Valor, and Hearthstone, in addition to invitational matches of Starcraft II and Clash Royale.

Alongside the esports tournaments, WCG 2019 XI'AN Grand Final will deliver the vision of future esports, host knowledge sharing and practice forums, world-class electronic music festivals, and cosplay contests, creating an event that everyone can participate, setting a brand new model of a global esports festival.

Follow WCG contests at:

WCG.com

WCG YouTube channel

WCG Twitch channel

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/949172/Kwon_Hyuk_Bin_WCG.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/949173/WCG_2019_Xi_an.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/891154/World_Cyber_Games_Logo.jpg