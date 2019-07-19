

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is advancing on Friday, recovering some of the sharp losses in the previous session following the overnight gains on Wall Street amid rising optimism about a near-term interest rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 283.76 points or 1.35 percent to 21,330.00, after rising to a high of 21,349.54 earlier. Japanese stocks saw their worst single-day loss in nearly four months on Thursday.



Tech stocks are among the notable gainers. Advantest is gaining almost 6 percent and Tokyo Electron is higher by almost 5 percent.



The major exporters are also higher despite a stronger yen. Mitsubishi Electric and Panasonic are rising more than 2 percent each, while Canon and Sony are advancing more than 1 percent each.



In the auto space, Honda Motor and Toyota Motor are rising more than 1 percent each. In the oil sector, Inpex is up more than 1 percent and Japan Petroleum is down 0.2 percent after crude oil prices fell sharply overnight.



Market heavyweight SoftBank is gaining more than 2 percent, while Fast Retailing is declining more than 1 percent.



Among the major gainers, Screen Holdings is gaining almost 9 percent, Chiyoda is rising more than 6 percent and Sumco Corp. is higher by almost 5 percent.



In economic news, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said that overall nationwide consumer prices were up 0.7 percent on year in June, unchanged and in line with expectations.



Core consumer prices, which excludes food prices, rose an annual 0.6 percent - again matching forecasts and down from 0.8 percent in the previous month.



Japan will also see May numbers for its all industry activity index today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the mid 107 yen range on Friday.



On Wall Street, stocks showed wild swings back and forth across the unchanged line before eventually ending in positive territory on Thursday as comments from New York Federal Reserve President John Williams seemed to endorse a near-term interest rate cut by the Fed. Buying interest was somewhat subdued, however, as traders also digested news that the U.S. Navy has shot down an Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz.



The Dow inched up 3.12 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 27,222.97, while the Nasdaq also rose 22.04 points or 0.3 percent to 8,207.24 and the S&P 500 climbed 10.69 points or 0.4 percent to 2,995.11.



The major European markets also moved to the downside on Thursday. The German DAX Index slumped by 0.9 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index slid by 0.6 percent and the French CAC 40 Index fell by 0.4 percent.



Crude oil futures declined sharply on Thursday despite opening on a positive note, as resumption of service in the Gulf of Mexico region raised concerns about excess supply in the market. WTI crude for August fell $1.48 or about 2.6 percent to close at $55.30 a barrel.



