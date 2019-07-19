AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - A (AEEM) AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - A: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Jul-2019 / 06:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - A DEALING DATE: 18/07/2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 4.1818 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1375529802 CODE: AEEM ISIN: LU1681045370 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AEEM Sequence No.: 13984 EQS News ID: 843723 End of Announcement EQS News Service

