AMUNDI ETF FTSE 100 - B (FT1K) AMUNDI ETF FTSE 100 - B: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Jul-2019 / 06:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF FTSE 100 - B DEALING DATE: 18/07/2019 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 660.346 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 32852 CODE: FT1K ISIN: LU1437025296 Category Code: NAV TIDM: FT1K Sequence No.: 13960 EQS News ID: 843675 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 19, 2019 00:18 ET (04:18 GMT)