Part three of our series on solar's less covered markets takes us to Belgium, where despite impressive instsllation numbers from the rooftop market, a lack of volume means the country is unlikely to hit its EU mandated 2020 targets for renewable energy.Belgium desperately needs more renewable energy, as it is on track to miss its 2020 renewable energy target. Solar, especially C&I and utility-scale PV, is set to take off as a result. It must be remembered that most of the 4.3 GW of the currently deployed solar power in Belgium's three macro-regions, which have all provided incentives in the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...