

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Friday, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's producer prices for June. Economists forecast prices to fall 0.1 percent on month and to rise 1.5 percent annually.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the yen, the pound and the franc, it was steady against the greenback.



The euro was worth 121.18 against the yen, 0.8984 against the pound, 1.1075 against the franc and 1.1257 against the greenback as of 1:55 am ET.



