

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's all industrial activity rose for the second month in May but the pace of expansion slowed from April, figures from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Friday.



The all industry activity index rose 0.3 percent month-on-month in May, slower than 0.8 percent rise in April. This was in line with economists' expectations and the second straight month of growth.



Among components, the industrial production index rose 2.1 percent in May. The construction activity index grew 1.4 percent. While, the tertiary industrial activity fell 0.2 percent in May.



On an annual basis, the all industry activity index remained flat in May, after a 0.7 percent rise in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX