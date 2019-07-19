

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L), in its pre-close trading update ahead of its 2019 financial year end, said that current trading conditions are mixed, and remains well positioned for the long term.



The company noted that it has continued to deliver a solid performance given current mixed trading conditions.



The Banking division remains focused on maintaining pricing and underwriting discipline, and continued investment in businesses for the long term, the company said.



Managed assets increased 9% to 11.3 billion pounds at 30 June 2019 and total client assets grew 6% to 12.9 billion pounds at 30 June 2019.



The company will release its results for the full year ending 31 July 2019 on 24 September 2019.



