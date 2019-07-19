The huge floating plant is expected to be located on a water surface close to the Saemangeum, an estuarine tidal flat on the coast of the Yellow Sea. Construction on the facility is planned to start in the second half of next year. Around 4.6 trillion won ($3.9 billion) of private funds will be invested in the project.The South Korean Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy (MOTIE) announced in a press release that a 2.1 GW floating solar power plant will be built on a water surface close to the Saemangeum, an estuarine tidal flat on the coast of the Yellow Sea. The ministry said construction on ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...