First Point of Presence in Scotland provides UK customers with more robust connectivity options

Hurricane Electric, the world's largest IPv6-native Internet backbone, announced today that it has added a new point of presence (PoP) at Pulsant, the UK's leading secure hybrid IT and cloud hosting provider. The new PoP is located at the Clocktower Estate, South Gyle Cresent, Edinburgh, Scotland, EH12 9LB.

The carrier neutral data center has 75,000 sq. ft. of space and over 30 telecommunications carriers. With 24/7 security and ISO 27001 certification, the secure site is one of the most connected commercially available data centers outside the M25.

This PoP is Hurricane Electric's first in Scotland, 11th in the UK, and 68th serving the European market. This PoP will provide enterprises in and around Edinburgh with improved fault tolerance, load balancing and congestion management in the delivery of next generation IP connectivity services.

According to a recent report, Edinburgh has helped foster a robust startup community with numerous companies from a range of sectors including FinTech, Cybersecurity and Big Data.

"Edinburgh is the second largest financial services center in the UK and fourth in Europe, as well as a significant educational and technology hub and we're thrilled to provide Pulsant's customers cost-effective, high-speed connectivity," said Mike Leber, President of Hurricane Electric. "We're committed to providing connectivity to users on six continents and this new PoP is Hurricane Electric's 201st around the world."

Customers of Pulsant in and near Edinburgh now have a variety of new connectivity options and access to Hurricane Electric's extensive IPv4 and IPv6 network through 100GE (100 Gigabit Ethernet), 10GE (10 Gigabit Ethernet) and GigE (1 Gigabit Ethernet) ports. Additionally, customers at the facility are able to exchange IP traffic with Hurricane Electric's vast global network, which offers over 20,000 BGP sessions with over 7,500 different networks via more than 200 major exchange points and thousands of customer and private peering ports.

Pulsant's South Gyle Data Center Highlights:

Member of LINX

30kW rack power

2 independent 11kV power supplies connected to private HV package substations operating as an open ring

Free cooling and PUE 1.2

VESDA fire detection and FM200 fire suppression system

About Hurricane Electric

Hurricane Electric operates its own global IPv4 and IPv6 network and is considered the largest IPv6 backbone in the world. Within its global network, Hurricane Electric is connected to over 200 major exchange points and exchanges traffic directly with more than 7,500 different networks. Employing a resilient fiber-optic topology, Hurricane Electric has no less than five redundant 100G paths crossing North America, four separate 100G paths between the U.S. and Europe, and 100G rings in Europe and Asia. Hurricane also has a ring around Africa and a PoP in Australia. Hurricane Electric offers IPv4 and IPv6 transit solutions over the same connection. Connection speeds available include 100GE (100 gigabits/second), 10GE, and gigabit ethernet.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190719005071/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Adam Waitkunas

Milldam Public Relations

adam.waitkunas@milldampr.com

(978) 828-8304