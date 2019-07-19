Meikles Ld - Final Results

MEIKLES LIMITED

ABRIDGED AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

It gives me pleasure to present the Chairman's Report for the financial year ended 31 March 2019.

FINANCIAL OVERVIEW

There were significant developments in the operating environment during the year under review. The main highlights impacting the financial statements are as follows:-

Year on year inflation was 66.8% at the end of March 2019.

In October 2018, Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe ("RBZ"), through a Monetary Policy announcement separated bank accounts into RTGS FCA and Nostro FCA and maintained the exchange rate between them at 1:1.

Government promulgated Statutory Instruments ("SI") 32 & 33 of 2019 that introduced RTGS Dollar ("RTGS$") as legal tender in Zimbabwe. SI 33 of 2019 prescribes the manner in which certain balances in the financial statements should be treated as a consequence of the recognition of the RTGS$ as a currency in Zimbabwe.

RBZ issued Exchange Control Directive RU 28 of 2019 on 22 February 2019 introducing an interbank market for trading RTGS$ against other foreign currencies. The opening exchange rate was set at 2.5 RTGS$ to one United States Dollar ("US$").

The functional currency of the Group changed in the current year to RTGS$ from US$ in the previous years as a consequence of the above. The Group also changed its presentation currency to RTGS$. Financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2019 are presented in RTGS$. Comparative financial information was translated to RTGS$ using an exchange rate of 1:1. The Group opted to comply with the requirements of SI 33 of 2019 and the treatment of foreign currency denominated transactions does not fully comply with International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 21 - "The Effects of Changes in Foreign Exchange Rates".

GROUP FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Despite the changes in the economic environment during the year under review, the Group performed well.

Revenue grew from RTGS$524.9 million in 2018 to RTGS$791.6 million in the year under review.

Group earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation ("EBITDA") for continuing operations increased to RTGS$101.5 million from RTGS$40.6 million in the financial year to 31 March 2018.

Profit for the year grew to RTGS$66.0 million (2018: RTGS$8.2 million).

Total comprehensive income for the year increased to RTGS$118.3 million, (2018: RTGS$8.2 million), of which RTGS$106.2 million was attributable to owners of the parent and the remaining balance of RTGS$12.1 million for minority shareholders.

Segmental contributions to the Group's financial performance is set out in note 7 of these abridged audited financial statements.

REVIEW OF OPERATIONS

Supermarkets - trading as TM Pick n Pay

Revenue increased by 53.2% over the previous year. EBITDA increased to RTGS$69.0 million from RTGS$34.5 million in the previous comparative year. Profit for the year is after a provision for exchange losses on foreign currency denominated liabilities accumulated prior to the introduction of the RTGS$ commonly referred as "legacy debt" of RTGS$23.9 million.

Increase in revenue and profit was achieved through growth in units sold and inflation induced price increases, however the segment was continuously competitive in its pricing policies.

A new branch was opened in Victoria Falls in March 2019 and upgrades of more branches have commenced.

Agriculture

EBITDA rose to RTGS$31.7 million from RTGS$10.3 million in the previous year.

From November 2018, international bulk tea export prices that had remained firm at an average US$1.68/kg up to October 2018 started to decline by between 10% and 15% due to oversupply by Kenya. The segment's annual made tea production of 10,171 tonnes was commendable. Made tea production during the year ended 31 March 2018 was 10,601 tonnes.

Export earnings from the new crops being macadamia nuts, avocadoes and coffee grew by 96% from US$2.3 million in the prior year to US$4.5 million in the year ended 31 March 2019. As a percentage of total exports, the new crops contributed 25% up from 13% in the prior year. The contribution of the new crops to the segment's export earnings is expected to increase to 60% within three years as these crops reach maturity. In September 2018, Tanganda Tea Company Limited received the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) Exporter of The Year Award.

Pick n Pay South Africa opened shelf space to Tanganda's packed tea brands during the last quarter of fiscal year 2018. The endorsement by Pick n Pay South Africa will assist our efforts to penetrate the South African tea market. With anticipated growth in packed tea sales to the regional market, the segment invested in a new world-class IMA tagless tea-bagging machine. The machine arrived from Italy in March 2019 and was successfully installed. Export earnings from tea are poised to grow through higher prices from increased exports to the regional market.

Effects of both the hailstorm of January 2019 and Cyclone Idai of March 2019 have been mitigated by special silviculture on affected macadamia plantations, our investment in microjet irrigation systems and US$ denominated insurance cover. Tea was not affected by the phenomenon. The monetary value of damage caused by Cyclone Idai to standalone structures such as toilets, irrigation equipment covering 30 hectares of macadamia plantations and 5 hectares of macadamia trees was quantified at RTGS$222,343.

The segment contributed labour and machinery to repair some of the damaged infrastructure in Chipinge. In addition, Tanganda also assisted affected communities in both Manicaland and Manica provinces of Zimbabwe and Mozambique respectively with food and water supplies.

Hospitality

EBITDA for continuing operations increased to RTGS$8.5 million in the current year from RTGS$3.6 million in the previous year.

Meikles Hotel now requires substantial modernisation of guest facilities as well as electro mechanical and plumbing infrastructure to restore it to a 5-star property by international standards. Initial forecasts suggests up to US$30 million needs to be spent on the hotel. The Group does not consider that it is in a position to commit the necessary funds to the hotel and it is best for the future of the hotel to place its development in the hands of skilled international operators. Processes to dispose of the hotel are in progress, hence the financial statements reflect the hotel as an asset held for sale. The Company will be seeking the approval of its shareholders for the proposed disposal at an Extraordinary General Meeting to be convened at a future date.

A refurbishment programme for The Victoria Falls Hotel will commence during the last quarter of fiscal year 2019 after our peak season. Funding for these works has already been secured.

Department stores and properties

The EBITDA loss in the department stores segment reduced to RTGS$2.7 million from RTGS$4.2 million in the previous year.

The influx of cheap imports by several sections of society created a tough trading environment for the department stores segment. The Group will not commit additional resources to resuscitate this segment in its current form but will focus on developing the commercial real estate properties that the retail stores used to occupy.

Security Services

Meikles Guard Services continues to provide security services to both Group companies and to certain third parties. It is anticipated that further third party contracts will be secured.

MEIKLES FOUNDATION

During the year under review, Meikles Foundation continued to work closely with Group entities in raising funds to help disadvantaged members of society. TM Pick n Pay remained the key partner in fundraising efforts through its sponsorship from funds raised at the Charity Golf Day. Rainbow Children's Home received a substantial donation from the proceeds of the Charity Golf Day. The objective of the Home is to allow disadvantaged children with no relatives or friends in Harare, a welcoming, clean home with healthy sustaining food, to recover from their chemotherapy treatment before their journey home.

Meikles Foundation partnered with three other institutions in a pilot project utilising the existing soccer teams within the prison system in Harare to assist Zimbabwe Prisons with their programme of rehabilitation. The project was granted permission to film the events and the various participating prisons to create a video clip which will be aired locally and internationally shining a light on the Zimbabwe Prison system.

DIVIDEND

In view of the Group's financial results for the year ended 31 March 2019, the board declared a final dividend of 7.67 RTGS cents per share, bringing the total dividend for the year to 8.87 RTGS cents. The final dividend will amount to RTGS$20.02 million. A full dividend announcement will be published separately in due course.

STRATEGY AND OUTLOOK

The Group has commenced trading in the new financial year on a more favourable basis relative to the comparable period of the previous financial year, in terms of revenue and profit. Post year end, the exchange rate between RTGS$ and US$ moved significantly impacting favourably on the Group's exporting segments. Consequently, the Group now has an ability to eliminiate all short term borrowings and creditors in arrears from operating cash flows. In this regard shareholders should also consider sums to be realised from the sale of Meikles Hotel, and the additional planned funding initiaves set out below.

The Group will interact more closely with its majority shareholder. It is believed that such interaction will accelerate progress towards unlocking shareholder value. The Group will benefit from the provision of both local and international investment funds for the use of Group expansion and financial security.

The forward commercial environment will be challenging. The board recognises that additional skills at board level in the Holding Company and at board level in Group companies will be required to ensure the Group responds to challenges and meets the stringent requirements that will emanate from the investment funding that will be sourced from the efforts of the majority shareholder.

Shareholders are advised that this essential part of the Group restructuring process is to be progressed with urgency. It follows that this process will be accompanied by an assessment, followed by required implementation of future requirements for operational skills in the Group.

APPRECIATION

I would like to extend my appreciation to our customers for their continued support and to our shareholders and regulatory authorities for their support and guidance. I would also like to extend my thanks and appreciation to fellow Board members, management and staff for their dedication and commitment.

JRT Moxon

Executive Chairman

15 July 2019

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019 31 March 2019 31 March 2018 Notes RTGS$ 000 RTGS$ 000 CONTINUING OPERATIONS Revenue 7 791,620 524,935 Net operating costs (703,426) (497,611) Operating profit 88,194 27,324 Investment income 44 271 Finance costs (8,635) (8,640) Net exchange losses (7,529) (466) Loss recognised on discounting Treasury Bills - (6) Fair value adjustments on biological assets 9,433 1,336 Profit before tax 81,507 19,819 Income tax expense (16,670) (11,533) Profit for the year from continuing operations 64,837 8,286 DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS Profit / (loss) for the year from discontinued operations 10 1,121 (92) PROFIT FOR THE YEAR 65,958 8,194 Other comprehensive income, net of tax Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Exchange gain on translation of foreign operation 61,970 - Fair value loss on financial assets classified at fair value through other comprehensive income (9,600) - Reclassification adjustment arising from disposal of available-for-sale financial assets - 47 Income tax relating to items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss - - Other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax 52,370 47 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR 118,328 8,241 Profit / (loss) for the year attributable to: Owners of the parent 53,827 (829) Non-controlling interests 12,131 9,023 65,958 8,194 Total comprehensive income / (loss) attributable to: Owners of the parent 106,197 (782) Non-controlling interests 12,131 9,023 118,328 8,241 Earnings / (loss) per share in cents Basic earnings / (loss) per share from continuing and discontinued operations 20.99 (0.32) Basic earnings / (loss) per share from continuing operations 20.55 (0.29) Diluted earnings / (loss) per share from continuing and discontinued operations 19.67 (0.30) Diluted earnings / (loss) per share from continuing operations 19.26 (0.27) Headline earnings per share from continuing and discontinued operations 21.43 0.08 Headline earnings per share from continuing operations 20.99 0.12 Diluted headline earnings per share from continuing and discontinued operations 20.09 0.05 Diluted headline earnings per share from continuing operations 19.68 0.08

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 31 MARCH 2019

31 March 2019 31 March 2018 Notes RTGS$ 000 RTGS$ 000 ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 172,267 175,267 Investment property 236 239 Investment in Mentor Africa (Pty) Limited 50,778 20,046 Biological assets 2,905 1,299 Intangible assets 124 124 Other financial assets 31,847 11,815 Deferred tax 9,111 121 Total non-current assets 267,268 208,911 Current assets Inventories 100,163 43,870 Trade and other receivables 40,471 17,341 Biological assets - produce on bearer plants 11,178 2,810 Other financial assets 9 59 Cash and bank balances 33,006 34,175 184,827 98,255 Assets held for sale 10 30,032 - Total current assets 214,859 98,255 Total assets 7 482,127 307,166 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Capital and reserves Share capital 2,611 2,562 Share premium 3,925 1,469 Other reserves 64,929 12,559 Retained earnings 131,914 82,854 Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent 203,379 99,444 Non-controlling interests 48,999 36,241 Total equity 252,378 135,685 Non-current liabilities Borrowings 12,244 17,309 Deferred tax 25,617 19,189 Total non-current liabilities 37,861 36,498 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 140,368 79,010 Borrowings 51,520 55,973 Total current liabilities 191,888 134,983 Total liabilities 7 229,749 171,481 Total equity and liabilities 482,127 307,166

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019 Share

capital Share

premium Other reserves

Investments revaluation

Retained earnings Attributable to owners of parent Non-controlling

interests Total RTGS

$ 000 RTGS

$ 000 RTGS

$ 000 RTGS

$ 000 RTGS

$ 000 RTGS

$ 000 RTGS

$ 000 RTGS

$ 000 2019 Balance at 1 April 2018 - as previously stated 2,562

1,469 12,559

-

82,854 99,444 36,241 135,685 Change in accounting policy - note 11 - - - - (1,694) (1,694) - (1,694) Balance at 1 April 2018 - restated 2,562 1,469 12,559 - 81,160 97,750 36,241 133,991 Profit for the year - - - - 53,827 53,827 12,131 65,958 Issue of shares - scrip dividend 49 2,456 - - - 2,505 - 2,505 Other comprehensive income for the year - - 61,970 (9,600) - 52,370 - 52,370 Dividend paid - ordinary shareholders - - - - (3,073) (3,073) - (3,073) Non-controlling interests arising from Mopani Property Development (Private) Limited -



- -



-



- - 627 627 Balance at 31 March 2019 2,611 3,925 74,529 (9,600) 131,914 203,379 48,999 252,378 2018 Balance at 1 April 2017 2,538 1,316 12,559 (47) 83,683 100,049 28,591 128,640 (Loss) / profit for the year - - - - (829) (829) 9,023 8,194 Issue of shares 24 153 - - - 177 - 177 Other comprehensive income for the year - - - 47 - 47 - 47 Dividend paid - minority shareholders - - - - - - (1,715) (1,715) Non-controlling interests arising from Mopani Property Development (Private) Limited -



- -



-



- - 342 342 Balance at 31 March 2018 2,562 1,469 12,559 - 82,854 99,444 36,241 135,685

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019 31 March 2019 31 March 2018 RTGS$ 000 RTGS$ 000 Cash flows from operating activities Profit before tax - continuing operations 81,507 19,819 - discontinued operations 1,121 (39) 82,628 19,780 Adjustments for: - Depreciation and impairment of property, plant and equipment and investment property 14,376 13,311 - Net interest 8,591 8,415 Dividend income - (53) - Net exchange losses 7,031 468 - Profit on disposal of operation - (768) - Fair value adjustments on biological assets (9,433) (1,336) Loss recognised on discounting Treasury Bills - 6 - Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 59 1,545 Operating cash flow before working capital changes 103,252 41,368 Increase in inventories (56,293) (9,403) Increase in trade and other receivables (11,522) (3,627) Increase in trade and other payables 34,088 11,895 Cash generated from operations 69,525 40,233 Income taxes paid (18,038) (6,447) Net cash generated from operating activities 51,487 33,786 Cash flows from investing activities Payment for property, plant and equipment (41,870) (17,717) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 355 350 Proceeds from sale of Treasury Bills and coupon interest - 3,075 Net movement in service assets 51 (89) Net movement in other investments 11 847 Net movement on biological assets (540) 241 Net cash flow on disposal of subsidiary - 1,060 Investment income 42 208 Net cash used in investing activities (41,951) (12,025) Cash flows from financing activities Net (decrease) / increase in interest bearing borrowings (9,518) 7,064 Non-controlling interests arising from Mopani Property Development (Private) Limited 627 519 Finance costs (8,635) (8,640) Dividend paid - ordinary shareholders (568) - Dividend paid - non-controlling interests - (1,715) Net cash used in financing activities (18,094) (2,772) Net (decrease) / increase in cash and bank balances (8,558) 18,989 Cash and bank balances at the beginning of the year 34,175 15,637 Net effect of exchange rate changes on cash and bank balances 5,743 (451) Translation of foreign entity 1,646 - Cash and bank balances at the end of the year 33,006 34,175

NOTES TO THE ABRIDGED AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1. Basis of preparation

The abridged audited financial statements are prepared from statutory records that are maintained under the historical cost basis except for biological assets and certain financial instruments which are measured at fair value. Historical cost is generally based on the fair value of the consideration given in exchange for assets. These abridged financial statements are presented in RTGS$, which is the Group's new functional currency.

2.Change in functional and presentation currency

Both the functional and presentation currency changed to RTGS$ in the year ended 31 March 2019 from US$ in prior years. The change in both functional and presentation currency was necessitated by significant developments in the economic environment in Zimbabwe. In February 2019, Government of Zimbabwe issued Statutory Instrument "SI" 33 of 2019, which directed that certain assets and liabilities that were in US$ before 20 February 2019 be deemed to be denominated in RTGS$ at a rate of 1:1 to US$. The Group opted to comply with the requirements of SI 33 of 2019 and translated assets and liabilities from US$ to RTGS$ at an exchange of 1:1 with the exception of balances in Nostro FCAs, foreign creditors and debtors at the date of change. Foreign currency denominated transactions were translated at 1:1 in the Statement of Profit or loss and Other Comprehensive Income from the beginning of the financial year up to 21 February 2019 and at the ruling interbank exchange rate thereafter. SI 33 of 2019, restricted full compliance with IAS 21 and the guidance issued by the Public Accountants and Auditors Board.

3. Statement of compliance

While full compliance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"); International Accounting Standards ("IAS"); and the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee ("IFRIC") interpretations was achieved in previous reporting periods, only partial compliance was achieved for the year ended 31 March 2019 as a result of non-compliance with IAS 21 as set out in note 2. These abridged financial results do not include all the information and disclosures required to comply with IFRS and should be read in conjunction with the Group's consolidated financial statements as at 31 March 2019 available at the Company's registered office.

4. Audit opinion

These abridged financial results should be read in conjunction with the complete set of financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2019, which have been audited by Deloitte & Touche Chartered Accountants (Zimbabwe) in accordance with International Standards on Auditing. The auditors issued an adverse opinion on the financial statements for non-compliance with IAS 21. The audit report includes a section on Key Audit Matters. The Key Audit Matters are on valuation of expected credit losses on financial assets and valuation of investment in Mentor Africa (Pty) Limited. The auditor's report is available for inspection at the Company's registered address.

5. Accounting policies

Accounting policies and methods of computation applied in the preparation of these abridged financial statements are consistent, in all material respects, with those used in the prior year, except for the adoption of IFRS 9 at the beginning of the currenct financial year, which resulted in changes in accounting policies to financial assets and liabilities.

6. Going concern

The Directors assess the ability of the Group to continue in operational existence in the foreseeable future at each reporting date. As at 31 March 2019, the Directors have assessed the Group's ability to continue operating as a going concern and believe that the preparation of these financial statements on a going concern basis is still appropriate.

7. Segment information

31 March 2019 31 March 2018 Revenue - Continuing operations RTGS$ 000 RTGS$ 000 Supermarkets 747,338 487,822 Agriculture 37,015 28,847 Hotels 9,101 7,651 Departmental stores# 792 2,105 Corporate* (2,626) (1,490) 791,620 524,935 EBITDA - Continuing operations Supermarkets 69,010 34,514 Agriculture? 31,743 10,289 Hotels 8,531 3,594 Departmental stores# (2,698) (4,216) Corporate* (5,107) (3,570) 101,479 40,611 Segment assets Supermarkets 204,081 126,701 Agriculture 120,763 85,582 Hotels 54,930 46,966 Departmental stores# 20,285 24,517 Corporate* 82,068 23,400 482,127 307,166

7. Segment information (continued)

31 March 2019 31 March 2018 Segment liabilities RTGS$ 000 RTGS$ 000 Supermarkets 108,112 56,148 Agriculture 33,385 32,779 Hotels 26,761 23,515 Departmental stores# 18,102 29,031 Corporate* 43,389 30,008 229,749 171,481 *Intercompany transactions and balances have been eliminated from the corporate amounts. Corporate also includes other subsidiaries that are immaterial to warrant separate disclosure.

? Prior year EBITDA is after adding back RTGS$1.25 million loss on disposal of coffee bearer plants, which were uprooted to pave way for macadamia trees.

Prior year numbers for the wholesale segment have been re-presented under Department stores.

EBITDA figures are before group management fees. 31 March 2019 31 March 2018 8. Other information RTGS$ 000 RTGS$ 000 Capital commitments authorised by the Directors but not contracted for 118,836 23,583 Group's share of capital commitments of joint operations 12,191 3,000 9. Net borrowings Non-current borrowings 12,244 17,309 Current borrowings 51,520 55,973 Total borrowings 63,764 73,282 Cash and cash equivalents (33,006) (34,175) Net borrowings 30,758 39,107 Comprising: Secured 56,622 57,505 Unsecured 7,142 15,777 63,764 73,282 The weighted average cost of borrowings for the year was 13.18% per annum (2018: 13.39% per annum).



9.1 Summary of borrowing arrangements

(ii) RTGS$2.0 million which bears interest at 8.4% per annum with final repayment on 31 March 2021.

(iii) RTGS$0.8 million which bears interest at 11% per annum, with final repayment on 30 September 2019.

(iv) RTGS$3.0 million which bears interest at 15.5% per annum with final repayment on 31 December 2019.

(v) RTGS$2.3 million which bears interest at 11% per annum with final repayment on 31 December 2019.

(vi) RTGS$3.2 million which bears interest at 11% per annum with final repayment on 31 July 2021.



9.2 Breach of loan covenants

During the course of the current year, the Group was in default on some of its loan covenants with lenders. These defaults arose as a result financial difficulties facing some of the Group's components. The affected lenders had called on the loans but the Group managed to renegotiate new payment agreements with these lenders by 31 March 2019. Details of the revised loan expiry dates are as disclosed in note 9.1 above.

10. Discontinued operations

Meikles Hotel

The Directors of the Company resolved to dispose of the entire Meikles Hotel property, plant and equipment. Meikles Hotel is a division within the Group's hospitality segment, Meikles Hospitality (Private) Limited. As at the reporting date, sale agreements had been concluded in principle subject to approval by shareholders of the Company and regulatory authorities. Processes to procure approvals requisite to the transaction had commenced by 31 March 2019. The expected proceeds of sale exceed the carrying amount of the related net assets and, accordingly, no impairment losses were recognised. The assets to be disposed have been classified as held for sale on the consolidated statement of financial position. The summary of the profit / (loss) position from the discontinued operation and the non-current assets held for sale have been shown below.

10. Discontinued operations (continued)

Meikles Financial Services

As reported in the prior year, the Company disposed of Tuscarora Investments (Private) Limited (trading as Meikles Financial Services), which carried out the Group's financial services operations. The proceeds of sale exceeded the carrying amount of the related net assets and, accordingly, no impairment losses were recognised. The disposal of the financial services operations is consistent with the Group's long-term policy to focus its activities on its main segments, namely retail, agriculture, hospitality, wholesaling and security services. The results of the discontinued operations included in profit for the period are as set out below.

The prior year comparative financial information from discontinued operation have been re-presented to include the operation classified as discontinued in the current period.

31 March 2019 31 March 2018 RTGS$ 000 RTGS$ 000 Profit / (loss) for the period from discontinued operation Revenue 14,585 9,995 Net fees and commission income - 297 Net operating costs (14,658) (11,453) Other operating income 696 349 Operating profit / (loss) 623 (812) Investment income - 11 Interest expense - (4) Exchange gains / (losses) 498 (2) Profit on disposal of operation - 768 Profit / (loss) before tax 1,121 (39) Taxation - (53) Profit / (loss) for the year from discontinued operations 1,121 (92) Cash flows from discontinued operation Net cash inflows from operating activities 3,104 4,035 Net cash flows from investing activities (306) 71 Net cash outflows from financing activities (1,317) (3,913) Net cash flows from discontinued operation 1,481 193 Analysis of assets to be disposed of 31 March 2019 RTGS$ 000 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 30,032 Net assets to be disposed of 30,032

11. Change in accounting policy - IFRS 9 adjustments

The Group has adopted IFRS 9 as issued by the IASB in July 2014 with a date of transition of 1 April 2018, which resulted in changes in accounting policies and adjustments to the amounts and disclosures in these abridged consolidated financial statements. The Group did not early adopt any of IFRS 9 components in previous periods.

The adoption of IFRS 9 has resulted in changes in accounting policies for recognition, classification and measurement of financial assets and financial liabilities as well as impairment of financial assets. IFRS 9 also significantly amends other standards dealing with financial instruments such as IFRS 7 Financial Instruments Disclosure.

As permitted by the transitional provisions of IFRS 9, The Group elected not to restate comparative figures. Any adjustment to the carrying amounts of financial assets and liabilities at the date of transition were recognised in the opening retained earnings.

Below is the reconciliation of retained earnings at 1 April 2018 to show the effects of adopting IFRS 9: