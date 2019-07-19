

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Friday, the Office for National Statistics publishes UK public sector finance data. The budget deficit is forecast to narrow to GBP 3.9 billion in June from GBP 5.1 billion in May.



The pound traded mixed against its major rivals before the data. While the pound fell against the franc, it was steady against the rest of major rivals.



The pound was worth 134.87 against the yen, 1.2524 against the greenback, 0.8987 against the euro and 1.2320 against the franc as of 4:25 am ET.



