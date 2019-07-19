In July 2019 BioPorto announced that the FDA had requested additional information for The NGAL Test's 510(k) application for paediatric acute kidney injury (AKI), although few other details were disclosed. Unfortunately, the existing clinical data set does not include the requested information, so the company will need to withdraw its current application and collect additional samples, which carries additional risk (probability of success lowered to 50% from 60%). The company forecasts that it will be able to refile an application in Q419 if sample collection goes smoothly.

