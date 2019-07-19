

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK budget deficit widened to the highest June level since 2015, the Office for National Statistics reported Friday.



Public sector net borrowing excluding public sector banks, rose by GBP 3.8 billion from the previous year to GBP 7.2 billion, the highest June borrowing since 2015. The expected level was GBP 3.9 billion.



The current financial year-to-date borrowing increased by GBP 4.5 billion to GBP 17.9 billion.



Data showed that public sector net debt excluding public sector banks at the end of June, totaled GBP 1.81 trillion or 83.1 percent of gross domestic product, an increase of GBP 27.0 billion on June 2018.



