The global pre-insulated pipes market is expected to post a CAGR close to 9% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

District energy distribution systems offer more advantages than the individual heating and cooling of buildings as it is an efficient and sustainable solution. It is compatible with alternatives such as water, waste, and biomass. Pre-insulated district heating pipelines meet the demand for heat energy in a city by delivering heat in the form of hot water. Heat energy and hot water are supplied to buildings, and each building can individually control the temperature. Cold water returns to the energy center, where it is heated and circulated again. Therefore, with such benefits, the market for district heating and cooling systems is expected to grow, which in turn will drive the demand for pre-insulated pipes, during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the innovation in pre-insulated pipe designing will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global pre-insulated pipes market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Pre-Insulated Pipes Market: Innovation in Pre-Insulated Pipe Designing

In recent times, specially designed nanocellulose-based DHC pre-insulated pipes have been introduced in the distribution network of hot fluids. These DHC pre-insulated pipes also contain new internal pipe coating with anti-adherent properties that reduce pressure head losses caused by roughness, scale deposition, and corrosion when the fluid flows through the pipelines. Compared to traditional polyurethane pipes, these eco-friendly pre-insulated pipes help conserve more energy by reducing heat losses. Nordic detection wires are one other innovation in the detection of leakage in pre-insulated pipes. Monitoring the insulation of pre-insulated pipes is a mandate to prevent possible damage to the pipeline, which may occur due to loss of integrity of the casing and carrier pipe. Nordic wires are copper alarm wires that are robust and easy to install when assembling pre-insulated pipes. These wires are reliable and affordable and can easily be installed and operated. They help in leak detection, reflectometry measurements, and in monitoring the insulation of pre-insulated pipes. Thus, with innovations in design and manufacturing, the global pre-insulated pipes market is expected to register growth during the forecast period.

"Apart from the innovations in pre-insulated pipe designing, the increase in demand in ultra-deep offshore oilfields, pre-insulated pipes in solar-power installations, and the rising need to reduce the carbon footprint are some other major factors that are boosting the growth of the global market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Pre-Insulated Pipes Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global pre-insulated pipes market by type (flexible pre-insulated pipes and rigid pre-insulated pipes) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. However, during the forecast period, the European region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the rise in awareness and demand for energy-efficient buildings, stringent government regulations, and the growing demand for DHC in the region.

