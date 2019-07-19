Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc (LCCN LN) Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Jul-2019 / 11:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 18-Jul-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 19.0506 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5685008 CODE: LCCN LN ISIN: LU1841731745 ISIN: LU1841731745 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCCN LN Sequence No.: 14060 EQS News ID: 843997 End of Announcement EQS News Service

July 19, 2019 05:16 ET (09:16 GMT)