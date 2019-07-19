Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD) (LSPU LN) Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 19-Jul-2019 / 11:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD) DEALING DATE: 18-Jul-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 30.4842 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 81559160 CODE: LSPU LN ISIN: LU0496786657 ISIN: LU0496786657 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LSPU LN Sequence No.: 14027 EQS News ID: 843931 End of Announcement EQS News Service

July 19, 2019 05:18 ET (09:18 GMT)