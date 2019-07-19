The global vitamin D testing market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 5% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the global vitamin D testing market size is the growing number of vitamin D deficiency-related disorders. Over the years, there has been a significant increase in the incidence of several nutritional disorders, mainly due to lack of awareness. Therefore, various government and non-government organizations are running awareness programs to increase awareness about vitamin D sources, benefits, and the consequences of its deficiency. This is prompting people to focus on vitamin D requirements, which is driving a wider patient base and the overall growth of the vitamin D testing market.

As per Technavio, the increasing number of infections and autoimmune diseases will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global vitamin D testing market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Vitamin D Testing Market: Increasing Number of Infections and Autoimmune Diseases

Vitamin D plays an essential role in managing the immune system. Thus, vitamin D deficiency is associated with increased autoimmunity and susceptibility to infectious diseases caused by organisms such as bacteria, virus, fungi, and parasites. Several autoimmune diseases have been linked with low levels of vitamin D, which include, rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, multiple sclerosis, and diabetes mellitus. Thus, the increasing number of infections and autoimmune diseases are expected to stimulate the demand for vitamin D testing market during the forecast period. Vitamin D in the form of cod liver oil is used as a treatment option for patients with tuberculosis.

"Apart from the increasing number of infections and autoimmune diseases, other factors such as strategic developments, and innovative product offerings by vendors will have a significant impact on the vitamin D testing market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Vitamin D Testing Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global vitamin D testing market size by product (25-hydroxyvitamin D testing, and 1,25-dihydroxyvitamin D testing) and geographic regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

The North American region led the vitamin D testing market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW respectively. However, Europe and Asia are expected to witness the higher incremental growth over the forecast period. The vitamin D testing market report identifies the presence of many vendors, the high risks associated with inadequate vitamin D, and the rising awareness about vitamin D testing as factors that will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

