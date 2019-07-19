The IFC and the country's power utility are planning to build small on-grid solar parks across three to five different sites, and are seeking a project consultant.The International Finance Corporation (IFC), member of the World Bank, and state-owned Mozambican power utility Electricidade de Mocambique (EDM) have issued a Request for Expression of Interest for consultants to support the development of small solar parks at three to five site locations throughout Mozambique. The grid-connected projects are planned to range in capacity from 10 MW to 15 MW and are expected to have a collective power ...

