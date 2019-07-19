

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovenia's output price inflation eased further in June, figures from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed on Friday.



Output prices slowed 0.5 percent year-on-year in June, following a 1.0 percent increase in May.



Energy prices rose 11.5 percent annually in June, while prices of intermediate goods fell 0.4 percent.



Prices for electricity and water supply rose by 15.3 percent and 9.0 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, output prices fell 0.1 percent in June, after remaining unchanged in the previous month.



