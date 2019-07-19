Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, July 19
|City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)
|As at close of business on 18-July-2019
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|186.85p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|187.36p
|LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
|---
|Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE)
|As at close of business on 18-July-2019
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|72.56p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|72.73p
|Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:
|GBP22.63m
|Borrowing Level:
|14%
|LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528
|---