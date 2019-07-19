

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) reported that its second-quarter net earnings declined to $1.00 billion or $6.41 per share from $1.07 billion or $6.62 per share in the year-ago quarter.



Total revenue for the quarter declined 2 percent year-over-year to $3.52 billion from $3.61 billion last year, due to lower base fees, driven in part by lower securities lending revenue, and lower performance fees.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $6.50 per share on revenues to $3.57 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX