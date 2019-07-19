Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 18-July-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 357.82p INCLUDING current year revenue 364.32p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 352.24p INCLUDING current year revenue 358.74p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---