

HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) reported a profit for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $492 million, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $430 million, or $0.31 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Schlumberger Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $492 million or $0.35 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.4% to $8.27 billion from $8.30 billion last year.



Schlumberger Ltd. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $492 Mln. vs. $594 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.35 vs. $0.43 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.35 -Revenue (Q2): $8.27 Bln vs. $8.30 Bln last year.



