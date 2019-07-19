Business Reporter: Incendium Secures Instant Market Growth

LONDON, July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate real estate (CRE) consultancy Incendium, which started out with six founding partners in 2015 and increased its professional headcount to 45 by 2019, has joined Instant Group, the world's largest office brokering business, covering 99 per cent of the global serviced office market.

The move enables Incendium to tap into Instant's client base in times when changing business needs and a new focus on flexible and sustainable solutions increasingly push CRE management and facilities management up on corporate agendas.

Incendium assists its clients in changing their legacy approach to the workplace and CRE by guiding them through strategy and operating model development, supply chain design and implementation as well as by offering them advice on flexible workplace solutions.

At the core of Incendium's consultancy lies the conviction that CRE can no longer be seen as an operational commodity to be squeezed for more savings, but rather as an enabler that supports long-term corporate strategy.

"A well-run strategic procurement can be the catalyst for an integrated data and analytics platform that will provide businesses with metrics around wellbeing, sustainability and utilisation," added Valerie Bonnin, Director.

Outsourcing, Ms Bonnin maintains, can remain an important building block of CRE management and an essential tool to achieve financial and operational efficiencies, but the relationship with suppliers has to develop into a long-term partnership that brings benefits for all parties and always keeps customers' needs at the forefront.

Incendium differentiates itself in the highly competitive and fast-growing CRE consultancy market with its market-leading data, a high proportion of long-term contracted income and deep client relationships.

