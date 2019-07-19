Business Reporter: Safeture's New Cloud-based Platform can Prevent Employers Falling Short of Their Duty of Care in the Event of a Crisis

LONDON, July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Warning System (GWS), a specialist in disaster relief, has launched Safeture, an enterprise-level risk, safety and crisis management platform.

Business can leverage the new platform to better meet the obligation of safeguarding their employees in a dramatically changing workplace environment. With remote working practices and employee mobility increasing to unprecedented heights, employee health and safety reaches beyond the physical boundaries of the office more than ever.

With one-third of the world's countries having experienced terrorist incidents resulting in fatalities in 2017, it is increasingly important for businesses to be aware of their employees' whereabouts while they are working, and provide them with warnings and assistance if and when needed.

As well as offering a wide array of functionalities such as mobile apps, travel tracking, flight updates, global real-time alerts, e-learning, bulk messaging, country and medical information, Safeture's open Enterprise platform also allows clients to adopt specific internal processes and integrate them with assistance providers, internal software, employment databases or intranets.

