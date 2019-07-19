

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - American Express Co. (AXP) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit totaled $1.76 billion, or $2.07 per share. This compares with $1.62 billion, or $1.84 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.4% to $10.84 billion from $10.00 billion last year.



American Express Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): . vs. . last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.07 vs. $1.84 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.04 -Revenue (Q2): $10.84 Bln vs. $10.00 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.85 - $8.35



