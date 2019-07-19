

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its second-quarter financial results today, Manpower Group (MAN) said that its joint venture in Greater China, ManpowerGroup Greater China Limited, successfully completed its initial public offering on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on July 10, 2019. The company noted that the IPO will result in the de-consolidation of the business.



During the latest quarter, Manpower Group recorded $60 million of goodwill impairment and a discrete tax charge of $10 million related to its Germany business and a charge of $6 million for goodwill impairment and additional costs related to its New Zealand business.



