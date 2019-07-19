SpendEdge, a leading provider of category market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest article on thekey steps to consider while conducting SWOT analysis for ecommerce companies.

Competing on the global level is the need of the hour for ecommerce businesses. They are required to identify opportunities and compare their businesses against both online sellers and brick-and-mortar retailers. With the aid of a SWOT analysis template, companies can analyze their position in the industry, minimize weaknesses, and strengthen their position in the global market. They can also identify threats that can impact their business in the near future.

At SpendEdge, we understand that developing a SWOT analysis template is imperative for companies to capitalize on opportunities and deter threats. And to help companies overcome such challenges, we have listed the key steps involved in devising a SWOT analysis template.

SWOT Analysis for Ecommerce Businesses

Collect relevant data

Collecting accurate stats, traffic figures, and sales data is the most important step for performing SWOT analysis. Companies must gain a thorough understanding of their website traffic and know their potential customers based on conversion rates. Also, companies need to examine social media traffic to gain insights into customer choices and trends.

Perform competitor analysis

The main aim of conducting competitor SWOT analysis is to identify opportunities and threats that can impact the business. Companies need to analyze the key competitors' website and have a detailed document containing information regarding product details, pricing strategies, and the shipping costs. To identify opportunities for growth, companies should also know where their competitors are advertising their products.

Analyze market trends

Often, it's difficult to find accurate data available on trends. But if companies have a better understanding of the market, they can determine market trends driving the sale for products. They can also know the current and projected demand for products.

