Yatra Online, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results on July 23, 2019

GURUGRAM, India and NEW YORK, July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yatra Online, Inc. ("Company") (NASDAQ: YTRA) (OTCQX: YTROF), India's leading corporate travel services provider and one of India's leading online travel agencies, today announced that it will report its unaudited fourth quarter and full year results for the period ended March 31, 2019 before market opens in New York on July 23, 2019. The Company will post the release in the Investor Relations section of its website at https://investors.yatra.com/

The release will be followed by a conference call hosted by Company's senior management team on July 23, 2019 at 8:30 AM Eastern Standard Time (or 6:00 PM India Standard Time) to discuss the results.

Dial-in details for the live conference call:

US/International dial-in number: +1-334-777-6978

Confirmation Code: 9390299 (Callers should dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the start time and provide the operator with the Confirmation Code)

Dial-in details for the replay:

A telephone replay will be available for five days following the conclusion of the conference call.

US/International dial-in number: +1 (719) 457-0820

Confirmation Code: 9390299

This replay can also be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investors.yatra.com/

