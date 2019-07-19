

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Initial trends from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might be opening lower on Friday.



Asian shares finished mostly positive, while European shares are mostly up.



There are no major economic data announcements on the day.



As of 8.00 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 80.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were up 5.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were climbing 18.00 points.



U.S. stocks closed higher on Thursday. Dow inched up 3.12 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 27,222.97. The Nasdaq also rose 22.04 points or 0.3 percent to 8,207.24, while the S&P 500 climbed 10.69 points or 0.4 percent to 2,995.11.



On the economic front, Consumer Sentiment for July will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 98.6, slightly up from 98.2 in the prior month.



St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard will speak on technology and the future of the monetary and financial system at the Central Bank Research Association 2019 Annual Meeting at Columbia University's Kellogg Center in New York at 11.05 am ET.



Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren will speak on panel about central bank independence at 4.30 pm ET.



Baker-Hughes Rig Count for the week will be issued at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North American Rig Count was 1075 and U.S. Rig Count was 958.



Asian stocks posted strong gains on Friday. China's Shanghai Composite index rose 23.02 points or 0.79 percent to 2,924.20 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index climbed 1.07 percent to 28,765.40.



Japanese shares led regional gains. The Nikkei average jumped 420.75 points or 2 percent to 21,466.99, while the broader Topix index closed 1.94 percent higher at 1,563.96.



Australian markets rose notably. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 51.20 points or 0.77 percent to 6,700.30 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 50.80 points or 0.75 percent at 6,786.20.



European shares are trading broadly up. France's CAC 40 is adding 6.64 points or 0.11 percent. Germany's DAX is climbing 12.64 points or 0.10 percent. FTSE 100 of U.K. is progressing 8.14 points or 0.11 percent. Swiss Market Index is down 54.22 points or 0.55 percent.



Eurozone's leading Blue Chip index,Euro Stoxx 50, is declining 0.42 percent.



