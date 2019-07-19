At the request of Inzile AB, Inzile AB equity rights will be traded on First North as from July 22, 2019. Security name: Inzile AB TO 1 ------------------------------ Short name: INZILE TO 1 ------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0012622553 ------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 176877 ------------------------------ Terms: Issue price, 12,25 SEK per share ---------------------------------------------------------------------- - 2 option rights gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in Inzile AB ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription period: August 1, 2020 - August 30, 2020. ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: August 26, 2020. ---------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46 8 528 00 399.