Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 19, 2019) - Aftermath Silver Ltd. (TSXV: AAG.H) the "Company" or "Aftermath Silver") is pleased to announce it is increasing its previously announced non-brokered private placement from up to 18,750,000 units to up to 25,000,000 units at a price of $0.08. The private placement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and the securities will be subject to a four month and one day hold period under securities laws.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the private placement for the acquisition and exploration of the Challacollo and Cachinal Silver-Gold projects in Chile and for general working capital.

Challacollo Silver-Gold Project

Aftermath recently entered into a non-binding letter of intent with Mandalay Resources Inc. to purchase its 100% interest in the Challacollo silver-gold project in Chile. Challacollo is a low-sulphidation epithermal deposit which hosts a historic 30 million silver ounce Indicated Mineral Resource (4.7 million tonnes at 200 g/t silver) and a 6.9 million silver ounce Inferred Mineral Resource (1.6 million tonnes of 134 g/t), with associated gold credits.

Previous drilling concentrated on the principal vein (Loloén Vein) to a depth of about 200 m below surface. Aftermath will focus its initial exploration efforts on parallel vein systems, not included in the historic Mineral Resource, that have some preliminary drilling. The oxidation level bottoms at approximately 200 m below surface; however, the down-dip extent of the mineralized structures remains unknown. Gold and base metal grades are generally observed to increase with depth.

The Challacollo project is located in Chile's Tarapaca Region (Region I). The project is approximately 30 km east of the Pan American Highway. Power transmission lines are located 15-30 km from the property. The Project includes water rights. For further details please see the Company news release August 1, 2018.

Cachinal Silver-Gold Project

The Company has also entered into a definitive agreement with Halo Labs Inc (Formally Apogee Opportunities Inc) to purchase its 80-per-cent interest in the Cachinal silver-gold project, Chile. Cachinal is a low-sulphidation epithermal deposit which hosts a current CIM compliant 18.4 million silver ounce Indicated Mineral Resource (5.66 million tonnes of 101 g/t) and 3 million silver ounce Inferred Mineral Resource (0.82 million tonnes of 115 g/t), with associated gold credit.

Shallow drilling has defined the current mineral resources principally to a depth of 150 m below surface and provides sufficient evidence to interpret the presence of high-grade shoots within the vein system extending below the base of a potential open pit. Following these high-grade shoots to depth with drilling will be the initial focus of the Company's efforts to expand the silver-gold mineralisation. The oxidation level bottoms at about 120 - 150 m below surface; however, the down-dip extent of the mineralized structures remains unknown.

The Cachinal Silver-Gold Project is located in Chile's Antofagasta Region (Region II). The project is located about 40 km east of the Pan American Highway, in a nearly flat plain at an elevation of around 2,700 m above sea level, 16 km north of Austral Gold's Guanaco gold-silver mine. For further details please see the Company news release June 25, 2018.

Qualified Person

Peter Voulgaris, MAIG, MAusIMM, a consultant to the Company, is a non-independent qualified person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Voulgaris has reviewed the technical content of this news release, and consents to the information provided in the form and context in which it appears.

About Aftermath Silver Ltd

Aftermath Silver Ltd is a Canadian junior exploration company engaged in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties with an emphasis on silver in Chile. The Company is focused of growth through the discovery and acquisition of quality projects in stable jurisdictions. Aftermath continues to seek new opportunities to take advantage of the relatively low silver price.

