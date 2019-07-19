Department for Education for England Successfully Migrates Critical Business Applications to the Cloud

LOS GATOS, California, July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nimbus Digital & Technology Innovations (Nimbus), a UK-based provider of cloud migration and transformation services, announced today that it has successfully migrated a number of the Department for Education (DfE) for England's critical business applications to the cloud using RiverMeadow Software Inc's market-leading Cloud Migration Platform and Services.

The DfE is responsible for Children's Services and Education in England. As a major UK Government department, it tasked itself with embracing the UK Government mandate of 'Cloud First'. The department has undergone significant transformation over the last few years and is currently in the process of reducing its physical technology footprint, located within its on-premise datacenter facilities. This initiative will enable the DfE to reduce its ongoing operational costs and also mitigate its risks of running critical business applications on ageing hardware and software.

Nimbus were selected by the DfE to manage the migration of a number of critical business applications to Microsoft Azure. In order to minimise disruption to the business whilst at the same time migrating key applications at pace, Nimbus selected RiverMeadow's cloud migration technologies to enable low cost, low-risk cloud migrations.

Using RiverMeadow's platform, Nimbus were able to overcome many of the challenges often encountered when migrating services to the cloud, to enable the rapid migration and transformation of these complex legacy systems to Microsoft Azure. This enabled the DfE to move away from their on-premise datacenters to the cloud with minimal impact to their business, in line with their business cycle.

A particular advantage was RiverMeadow's PreFlight Checking feature. According to James Duncan, Cloud Solutions Architect at Nimbus, "The ability of RiverMeadow's PreFlight capability enabled us to predict ahead of time the likely outcome of a migration. This not only helped to significantly speed up the entire process, it also helped guarantee a successful result."

"Selecting RiverMeadow was an easy choice for us, given its powerful cloud agnostic capabilities. This has enabled our teams at Nimbus to migrate complex legacy workloads and environments to the cloud with minimal impact to our customers."Alan Hazell, CEO of Nimbus.

"We are extremely proud to have supported Nimbus to migrate the DfE's critical business applications, overcoming previous failed attempts and achieving the necessary results using RiverMeadow's technologies. It's a testament to the power and flexibility of RiverMeadow's Cloud Migration Platform that Nimbus were able to embrace the complexity of the task and guarantee a successful migration with minimal downtime and service degradation during and after cut-over."Jim Jordan, CEO of RiverMeadow.

RiverMeadow Press Contact: Nimbus Press Contact: emma@rivermeadow.com jack.hazell@nimbusdti.co.uk T: +44 (0)7949 278 497 T: +44 (0)247 615 8713

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/694644/logo_stacked_color_Logo.jpg