Enertopia Corp: President Provides Short Term Loan

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2019 / Enertopia Corporation (OTCQB: ENRT) and (CSE: TOP) (the "Company" or "Enertopia") reports that the President of the Company, who is also a director has provided a CDN $20,000 loan to assist the Company. The loan provides for a 10% annual interest rate and is repayable in 90 days.

The Company expects the next set of its lithium solution test results to be received in early August from the 3rd party lab.

About Enertopia:

A Company focused on using modern technology to build shareholder value. Enertopia is working on extracting Lithium from its synthetic brine solutions by using industry-leading proven technology.

Enertopia shares are quoted in Canada with symbol TOP and in the United States with symbol ENRT. For additional information, please visit www.enertopia.com or call Robert McAllister, the President at 1.250.870.2219

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

