

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) said Friday that it has licensed three preclinical antiviral programs from Novartis, including investigational agents with the potential to treat human rhinovirus, influenza and herpes viruses.



As per the agreement, Gilead will acquire exclusive global rights to develop and commercialize novel small molecules against three undisclosed targets.



Novartis will receive an upfront payment and is eligible to receive up to an additional $291 million in potential milestone payments upon achievement of certain development and commercial milestones, as well as royalties on annual net sales.



Gilead said its antiviral portfolio includes among the most widely used medicines for the treatment of HIV, hepatitis B and hepatitis C, as well as influenza infection.



Separately, Novartis said that the Chinese National Medical Products Administration approved Gilenya for relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis for adults and children 10 years and older.



