Internet Marketing Company: Bundling Policies Is A Smart Way To Save Money On Car Insurance

Many insurance agents and financial experts promote bundling as one of the most effective ways to save money. In many cases, this incentive is truly beneficial. Nonetheless, clients should not make bold financial decisions without consulting market prices first. Comparing quotes, especially car insurance quotes, will help car owners decide better. Get free car insurance quotes from http://cheapquotesautoinsurance.com/ before bundling.

Car insurance and homeowners insurance are two costly investments . Most insurance companies offer both services. It is understandable why these companies want to cover both policies for every client or potential client.

Online questionnaires promote bundling . Almost every insurance website asks the visitor if they can add something else. When getting online quotes, drivers are usually offered the chance to also insure their home. Insurance companies offer homeowners, renters or condominium insurance.

Online questionnaires promote really attractive discounts . The typical formula is "Add homeowner/renter/condo insurance and save X", or "get X discount". The value of X varies a lot, from 5% up to 20%. Data from Consumer Reports show that those who bundle car and home insurance save, on average, more than $235 per year.

Multiple long-term benefits . Having policies bundled for several consecutive years can bring substantial benefits. Not having to file any claim for home and car insurance for 3 or 5 years will grant access to several discounts. The value of the discount will be directly proportional with the value of insured assets.

Compare prices before bundling . There are cases where it's more money-wise to split coverages if two separate companies offer cheaper prices. If a person needs several insurance types, it is a good idea to shop around, get quotes and compare prices and advantages.

"Bundling policies is considered to be the smart thing to do. But comparing prices before signing the papers is even smarter", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company.

