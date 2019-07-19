

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Pessimism among Belgium's households eased in July as their assessment of the future economic situation and savings were less gloomy, survey data from the National Bank of Belgium showed on Friday.



The consumer confidence index edged up to -6 from -7 in June. The reading was -5 in May.



The sub-index reflecting consumers' expectations regarding the economic situation in the next 12 months rose to -15 from -16. Similarly, the measure mirroring saving intentions climbed to -1 from -2.



The indexes showing households' view on future unemployment and financial situation were unchanged at 8 and -1, respectively.



