MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) Magnit Announces Dividend Payment Update 19-Jul-2019 / 16:31 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press Release | Krasnodar | July 19, 2019 PJSC "Magnit" Announces Dividend Payment Update *********************************************** Krasnodar, Russia (July 19, 2019): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; Company, Group), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces payment of dividends. Please be informed that PJSC "Magnit" has made dividend payment on its shares following the results of the 2018 reporting year. Type of securities: ordinary registered shares International Securities RU000A0JKQU8 Identification Number [1] (ISIN) State registration number of the 1-01-60525-P as of March 4, issue and the date of 2004 registration: Total amount of dividends RUB 16,996, 775,786.90 accrued on shares following the results of the 2018 reporting year: Amount of dividend accrued on RUB 166.78 one share following the results of the 2018 reporting year: Total number of the issuer's 101,911,355 shares securities Form of yield payment: monetary funds in the currency of the Russian Federation Dividend record date: June 14, 2019 Dividend payment date for June 28, 2019 nominees: Dividend payment date for the July 19, 2019 other shareholders registered in the shareholder register: The Company has effected dividend payment in the amount of RUB 16,996,756,440.42. The dividend amount of RUB 19,346.48 which accounts for 0.00011% of the total amount of declared dividends has not been paid due to the non-availability of the bank account details required for the payment and/or another creditor's delay. ? For further information, please contact: Dmitry Kovalenko Director for Investor Relations Email: dmitry_kovalenko@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210-48-80 Dina Chistyak Director for Investor Relations Email: dina_chistyak@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210-9810 x 15101 Media Inquiries Media Relations Department Email: press@magnit.ru Note to editors: Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of March 31, 2019, Magnit operated 38 distribution centres and 19,223 stores (13,909 convenience, 467 supermarkets and 4,847 drogerie stores) in 3,077 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the audited IFRS results for 2018, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,237 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 90 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. ISIN: US55953Q2021 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: MGNT LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 14090 EQS News ID: 844201 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=965c6845956e4feb9604c7622f27e237&application_id=844201&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

July 19, 2019 09:31 ET (13:31 GMT)