

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Prominent attorney Eugene Scalia is President Donald Trump's choice as the new U.S. Labor Secretary.



Trump announced his intention to nominate the son of the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia to the post via Twitter on Thursday.



'Gene has led a life of great success in the legal and labor field and is highly respected not only as a lawyer, but as a lawyer with great experience working with labor and everyone else,' Trump said.



The President added, 'He will be a great member of an Administration that has done more in the first 2 1/2 years than perhaps any Administration in history'.



The 55-year-old lawyer is currently a partner in the Washington-based law firm Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher.



Scalia has served as special assistant to Attorney General William Barr and as chief legal officer for the Department of Labor during the George W. Bush administration.



If confirmed, he will replace Alex Acosta, who resigned last Friday under pressure over his handling of a decade-old secret plea deal with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Acosta's resignation comes into effect this Friday.



Announcing his resignation, Acosta told reporters that he does not want his handling of the Epstein case to be a distraction from the 'incredible economy' under Trump.



Acosta has recently come under fire over his role in a 2008 plea deal with billionaire financier and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.



Under a controversial federal non-prosecution agreement, Epstein was allowed to plead guilty to state prostitution charges involving a single victim rather than face more serious federal sex trafficking charges involving dozens of teenage girls.



Calls for Acosta to resign intensified after Epstein was arrested in New York earlier this month and charged with sex trafficking of minors and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX