CPR Cell Phone Repair Opens 800th Franchise Store as Global Expansion Continues

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2019 / CPR Cell Phone Repair, the fastest growing wireless technology franchise in the world, is proud to announce the opening of its 800th store. The franchise system's rapid expansion has made CPR globally known for its quality service, same day repairs, and conveniently located stores.

"We are thrilled to be able to celebrate the opening of CPR's 800th store. The growth of the franchise store network has been phenomenal, and we're excited to say that we expect the network to continue to expand at a similar rate. In the next 12 months, we plan to grow our store network to more than 1,000 stores," said Chris Jourdan, Director of Franchise Operations.

CPR Cell Phone Repair was acquired by Merrymeeting, Inc., a Cleveland-based company, in 2013. The transaction provided CPR with the necessary resources to expand its network of franchise stores and boost the Company's brand presence.

In April of this year, CPR expanded into Europe by investing in iRiparo, an Italian mobile device repair company with stores throughout Europe. CPR's global network now operates in 18 countries and plans to expand to 25 countries within the next 12 months.

As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. For four straight years, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 List. In 2019, CPR was ranked as the number one business for tech business franchises. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

