Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest retail marketing strategy engagement for a European retailer. During the course of this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to efficiently utilize their marketing budget and attract the millennial group through targeted marketing and promotional campaigns. Also, the study discusses in detail the four-phased approach undertaken by the experts at Infiniti Research to help the client enhance profit margins by 27%.

With millennial customers' buying patterns and purchasing channels evolving continuously, retail companies have started facing difficulties in promoting their product offerings. Also, the accelerated rise of technologies and innovations have increased the demand for more personalized marketing activities and sales approaches. Consequently, retailers are under the pressure to formulate an efficient retail marketing strategy to reach their customer base.

The business challenge: The client is a retail company based out of Europe. The client's unstructured approach to product marketing resulted in huge losses for the company. Also, the company witnessed a huge loss in their marketing spend. This subsequently affected the sales rate of the company.

The company realized the need to formulate a retail marketing strategy to attract the customer base through targeted marketing activities. Furthermore, by leveraging Infiniti's expertise in formulating a retail marketing strategy, the client wanted to devise marketing strategies to attract the millennial group and enhance brand loyalty.

The solution offered Infiniti's retail marketing strategy engagement helped the client to understand millennial customers' needs and requirements. Also, the client was able to analyze channels that brought maximum engagement. This helped them to create targeted marketing campaigns to attract lucrative customer segments. Furthermore, with Infiniti's retail marketing strategy engagement, the client was able to curtail the marketing spend and drive sales.

Infiniti's retail marketing strategy engagement helped the client to:

Enhance brand awareness

Enhance return on investment in marketing

Infiniti's retail marketing strategy engagement solution offered predictive insights on:

Analyzing channels that brought maximum sales and engagement

Aligning their business strategies to the expectation of the customer base

