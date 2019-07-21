The ATX fell back under 3000, but one of the freshest ATXPrime Members, Marinomed, showed strength. News came from OMV, Valneva, A1 Telekom Austria, Andritz and Vienna Airport. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX down -1,76% to 2.948,87 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX is now at 7,4%. Up to now there were 72 days with a positive and 67 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 10,68% away, from the low 7,4%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2019 is Friday with 0,34%, the weakest is Thursday with -0,27%. These are the best-performers this week: Marinomed Biotech 6,83% in front of Verbund 2,8% and Rosenbauer 2,2%. And the following stocks performed worst: SBO -8,58% in front of Semperit -7,49% and FACC -5,36%. Further highlights this week: Flughafen Wien for 3 days in a row ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...