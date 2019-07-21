Fashion on Screen: New stock at Vienna Stock Exchange: As of friday, the British company Fashion On Screen (FOS), headquartered in London, is newly listed in the market segment direct market. The shares of Fashion On Screen (ISIN: GB00BDDVW715) can be traded daily in a single auction. According to the company, Fashion On Screen is operating in the area of film productions.Registrations of passenger cars: 7 312 passenger cars were registered and deregistered within one day in the first half of 2019, as Statistics Austria reports. Compared to the previous years' results (11 136), the number of one-day registrations fell by 34.3%. In the first six months of 2019, one-day registrations accounted for 4.2% of all new passenger car registrations (first half of 2018: 5.8%). In all months of the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...