

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market on Friday wrote a finish to the three-day losing streak in which it had retreated more than 40 points or 1.3 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just shy of the 2,925-point plateau although it may open lower again on Monday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on geopolitical concerns and the ever-changing outlook for interest rates. The European markets were up and the U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to follow the latter lead.



The SCI finished modestly higher on Friday following gains from the financials, properties and oil and insurance companies.



For the day, the index climbed 23.02 points or 0.79 percent to finish at 2,924.20 after trading between 2,909.68 and 2,939.60. The Shenzhen Composite Index advanced 11.63 points or 0.75 percent to end at 1,560.27.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.54 percent, while Bank of China added 0.55 percent, China Merchants Bank soared 2.97 percent, China Construction Bank gained 0.28 percent, China Life Insurance rose 0.17 percent, Ping An Insurance jumped 1.87 percent, PetroChina perked 0.31 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) advanced 0.95 percent, China Shenhua Energy climbed 1.42 percent, Gemdale surged 2.86 percent, Poly Developments skyrocketed 6.13 percent and China Vanke accelerated 2.06 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks opened higher on Friday but fell into the red as the day progressed and finished in negative territory.



The Dow shed 68.80 points or 0.25 percent to finish at 27,154.20, while the NASDAQ lost 60.75 points or 0.74 percent to 8,146.49 and the S&P 500 fell 18.50 points or 0.62 percent to 2,976.61. For the week, the Dow lost 0.7 percent and the S&P 500 and NASDAQ both dropped 1.2 percent.



The initial strength in Wall Street followed upbeat earnings news from Microsoft (MSFT), as the software giant reported fiscal Q4 results that beat estimates on both the top and bottom lines.



Buying interest waned however, when the New York Federal Reserve tried to walk back comments President John Williams made Thursday that seemed to endorse a near-term interest rate cut.



Crude oil prices moved up Friday on rising tensions in the Middle East after the U.S. Navy shot down an Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August ended up $0.33 or 0.6 percent at $55.63 a barrel. For the week, crude oil futures lost more than 7 percent on demand concerns.



