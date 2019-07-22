

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Google agreed to pay $11 million to end a lawsuit accusing the internet giant of discriminating against older job applicants, a deal that amounts to an average payout of more than $35,000 for 227 people who joined the class action, according to the reports.



The reports said that the settlement also calls for the company to train employees and managers about age bias, to create a committee focused on age diversity in recruiting and to ensure that complaints are adequately investigated.



The case was brought by a woman who claimed she was interviewed by Google four times over seven years and was never offered employment despite her 'highly pertinent qualifications and programming experience' because of her age. Cheryl Fillekes accused the company of 'a systematic pattern and practice of discriminating' against older people.



Meanwhile, reports also said that Google is poised to pay $13 million to end a 2010 privacy lawsuit that was once called the biggest U.S. wiretap case ever and threatened the internet giant with billions of dollars in damages.



The settlement would close the books on a scandal that was touched off by vehicles used by Google for its Street View mapping project. Cars and trucks scooped up emails, passwords and other personal information from unencrypted household Wi-Fi networks belonging to tens of millions of people all over the world.



