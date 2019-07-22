AMUNDI ETF S&P GLOBAL LUXURY UCITS - B (LUXU) AMUNDI ETF S&P GLOBAL LUXURY UCITS - B: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Jul-2019 / 05:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF S&P GLOBAL LUXURY UCITS - B DEALING DATE: 19/07/2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 140.4737 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 319805 CODE: LUXU ISIN: LU1681048713 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LUXU Sequence No.: 14149 EQS News ID: 844405 End of Announcement EQS News Service

July 21, 2019 23:16 ET (03:16 GMT)