AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - B (AUEM) AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - B: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Jul-2019 / 05:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - B DEALING DATE: 19/07/2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 4.7177 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1374912845 CODE: AUEM ISIN: LU1681045453 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AUEM Sequence No.: 14141 EQS News ID: 844389 End of Announcement EQS News Service

July 21, 2019 23:17 ET (03:17 GMT)