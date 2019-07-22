sprite-preloader
SRV Yhtiöt Oyj: SRV Group Plc - Managers' transactions

SRV Yhtiöt Oyj: SRV Group Plc - Managers' transactions

SRV GROUP PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 22 JULY 2019 08.30 EET

SRV Group Plc - Managers' transactions

Notification under the EU Market Abuse Regulation, article 19

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name:Ojala Juha Pekka
Position:Chief Executive Officer
Initial Notification
Reference number:743700GB29FXC0VXF414_20190719210211_3
Issuer
Name:SRV1V
LEI:743700GB29FXC0VXF414
Transaction details
Transaction date:2019-07-18
Venue:NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Nature of the transaction:Disposal
Further details:Executed under portfolio or asset management
Instrument:Share
ISIN:FI0009015309
Volume:39013
Unit price:1.60225 Euro
Aggregated transactions
Volume:39013
Volume weighted average price:1.60225 Euro


SRV in brief
SRV is a bold developer and innovator in the construction industry. We want to offer the best customer experience as a constructor of urban city centres, while also being the most attractive employer in the industry. Our genuine cooperation and enthusiasm for our work comes across in every encounter. Sustainability is reflected in all our activities.

Established in 1987, we are a publicly listed company since 2007 in Helsinki Nasdaq stock exchange that operates in selected growth centres in Finland and Russia. Our revenue in 2018 was EUR 960 million. Over 1,000 people work for us and we employ a network of almost 4,000 subcontractors in our projects.

SRV - Building for life


