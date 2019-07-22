SRV Yhtiöt Oyj: SRV Group Plc - Managers' transactions

SRV GROUP PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 22 JULY 2019 08.30 EET

SRV Group Plc - Managers' transactions

Notification under the EU Market Abuse Regulation, article 19

Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Ojala Juha Pekka Position: Chief Executive Officer Initial Notification Reference number: 743700GB29FXC0VXF414_20190719210211_3 Issuer Name: SRV1V LEI: 743700GB29FXC0VXF414 Transaction details Transaction date: 2019-07-18 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Disposal Further details: Executed under portfolio or asset management Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009015309 Volume: 39013 Unit price: 1.60225 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 39013 Volume weighted average price: 1.60225 Euro



