sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 22.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

38,815 Euro		+0,185
+0,48 %
WKN: A0YBDU ISIN: CH0102484968 Ticker-Symbol: JGE 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
SMI MID
1-Jahres-Chart
JULIUS BAER GRUPPE AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
JULIUS BAER GRUPPE AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
38,50
39,13
19.07.
39,64
39,73
08:00
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
JULIUS BAER GRUPPE AG
JULIUS BAER GRUPPE AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
JULIUS BAER GRUPPE AG38,815+0,48 %
FN Beta